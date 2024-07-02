CSCR tunnel: 3-wheeled vehicles barred from it starting July 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel will temporarily prohibit three-wheeled and smaller vehicles from entering once the partial closure of the tunnel begins on July 18.

Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Road Management Authority (CCRMA), discussed the upcoming rehabilitation and repair project, which would run for six to seven months.

“We will be limiting the access of motorcycles. Those vehicles, three wheels and below, dili na siya kasud sa atong SRP tunnel for the very reason that we only have one lane,” Jongoy said.

(We will be limiting the access of motorcycles. Those vehicles, three wheels and below, they cannot enter our SRP tunnel (CSCR tunnel) for the very reason that we only have one lane.)

READ MORE:

Cebu South Coastal Road tunnel to be closed for 6-7 months

Cebu South Coastal Road tunnel repair, rehab to start on July 18

On June 25, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that the highway’s tunnel would be closed for six to seven months to give way for crucial repairs.

This was because, during an ocular inspection last June, engineers found several hairline cracks and defective streetlights that – when left unaddressed – might pose a danger to motorists.

Jongoy clarified that the partial closure of the tunnel would entail that the right-most lanes would be closed, and only the left-most lanes would be open for traffic.

In a news media forum on Tuesday, July 2, he explained that the temporary prohibition of three-wheeled and smaller vehicles from entering the tunnel was because these vehicles would tend to swerve or change lanes indiscriminately, which could impede traffic flow or, worse, result in accidents.

The rehabilitation and repair project includes the installation of a new lighting system inside the tunnel, the application of reflective paint on its side walls, and the rehabilitation of hairline cracks.

According to Jongoy, these improvements aim to enhance the safety and visibility of motorists and all road users.

READ MORE:

CDRRMO forms squad to patrol SRP tunnel

Since the tunnel is closed to entry to certain vehicles, motorists are rerouted to travel along MJ Cuenco Avenue, then in front of the Compañía Marítima Building, heading to the South Road Properties.

Furthermore, Jongoy assured that tow trucks would be stationed at Plaza Independencia to assist vehicles in case of unforeseen circumstances such as breakdowns or accidents.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP