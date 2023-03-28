Cebu’s ‘human statue’ gets aid from Mandaue City gov’t

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Marvin Lastimoso will now have to vacate his spot in the middle of a busy crosswalk in Colon Street in Cebu City.

Lastimoso, who is known as ‘Blue Man,’ will already start working as a job order employee of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office on April 1.

He may get the position of a security personnel since he also used to work as a security guard a few years back.

Mayor Jonas Cortes made an offer to help Lastimoso after he went viral for posing as a human statue in Colon Street.

Camilo Basaca Jr., the CSWS head, said that Lastimoso will get financial assistance of P30, 000 that may already be released before the Holy Week and educational aid for his three children aged 8, 15, and 17.

On the instructions of Mayor Cortes, Basaca said they visited Lastimoso’s home in Barangay Maguikay and did an assessment on how else the city government would be able to help him.

Basaca said they also saw the need to make Lastimoso to undergo skills training and to teach him financial literacy.

In addition, they would make sure that his children are able to go back to school.

Lastimoso will just have to submit some documentary requirements to facilitate the enrolment of his children.

“Ni stop man to iyang anak. Tulo man to iya’ng anak. So, it is a way to encourage them kay what if atoa lang pod ihatag niya dili diay (mo-eskwela) dugang-dugangan lang nato ang out-of-school youth. Nindot man sad kay kung magcollege na naa man sad ang atoang Mandaue City College,” said Basaca.

Meanwhile, the city government, on Monday, distributed financial assistance to 10 families in Holy Family Village Phase 1 in Barangay Banilad, who lost their homes to fire on March 21.

Cortes led the distribution of the assistance.

Two home owners received P10,000 while seven renters and one sharer got P5,000 each.

