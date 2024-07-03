Dead men found update: 2 victims were friends in Cebu City – cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities here found out that the two men, who were found tied up and lifeless, on two different locations in Cebu province were friends and went missing on the same day.

This was after one victim’s family assumed that one of the bodies was their relative when his dead friend was positively identified.

Both men reportedly went missing on Friday, June 28.

The victims were identified as Franklyn Edaño, 35, and Alexander Langi, of legal age.

Edaño is a resident of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City while Langi is from Brgy. Basak Pardo also of Cebu City.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Edaño was found near the Transcentral Highway in Sitio Guya, Barangay Prenza, Balamban town, western Cebu.

Meanwhile, Alexander Langi was found in a grassy area in Campo 5, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City at around 2:00 p.m.

Both victims had their hands and feet tied, and their faces were covered in tape.

Police Lt. Colonel Julius Garcia, chief of Balamban Police Station, said that Edaño’s family contacted police to verify the body after they heard that his friend was found in Talisay.

Langi was identified by his mother on Monday, July 1.

Edaño, on the other hand, was identified on Tuesday, July 2, through his silver ring and the clothing he wore on the day that he went missing.

According to Garcia, Edaño died due to asphyxia and that he had no wounds on his body to indicate that he was tortured.

Police Colonel Percival R. Zorrilla, provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), has already instructed the police chiefs in both areas to conduct a thorough investigation on the murders of Edaño and Langi.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Deputy Director for Operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, said that they would coordinating with the CPPO and other police units to assist in the investigation.

