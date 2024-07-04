China hypersonic missile attack: 25 areas in PH possible targets

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five areas in the country could be possible targets of possible hypersonic missile attack.

That is according to Senator Imee Marcos as she warned about this due to the increase in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites and the brewing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos cites the Ilocos region as among the 25 areas because it was a frequent site of war games between Manila and Washington.

She also said that Batanes and Subic in Zambales, where she said the country’s new missiles had been installed, would also be possible targets.

INQUIRER.net on Wednesday contacted Marcos to seek more details, but the senator has yet to respond as of this posting.

“Natatakot talaga ako habang umiinit diyan sa West Philippine Sea, may nakita ako na plano ng China na gagamitin yung hypersonic missile,” Marcos said in a video posted on her official Facebook page on Monday.

(I’m really scared because while tensions are brewing in the West Philippine Sea, I saw [reports] about China’s plans to use hypersonic missiles.)

“Nakatakda na yung 25 na target nila, kitang kita na. Kasi sa pagbabasa natin may mga BrahMos missile na sa Batanes pati sa Subic, so yung dalawang yun ang uunahin kasama ang Ilocos kasi mga mga live fire na Balikatan. Nakakatakot nga eh, 25 ha. Hindi biro yun,” she said.

(The 25 targets are already set… Based on what we’ve read, there are BrahMos missiles in Batanes and Subic, so those two will be prioritized along with Ilocos because of the live fire exercises during Balikatan. It’s really scary, 25. That’s no joke.)

Marcos is referring to the state-of-the-art supersonic cruise missiles acquired by the Philippines from the Indo-Russian defense contractor BrahMos aerospace.

The missiles, which could be launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land platforms, already arrived in the country in April.

With a range of 290 to 400 kilometers, BrahMos are medium-range supersonic missiles that travel at Mach 2.8, or about three times faster than the speed of sound.

In addition to this, the senator also noted that the Philippines has no “iron dome” that could thwart such strikes.

“Ang sabi ng US, hindi daw nila kaya labanan yung hypersonic missile. Mas lalo akong ninerbyos kasi akala ko kapag missile meron yung ibang bansa yung tinatawag na iron dome, yung hindi makakapasok yung missile. Kapag hypersonic daw kayang kaya pumasok, ganyan daw kadali. Durog daw. E ano bang klase yun?” the senator further stated.

(The US said they could not thwart hypersonic missiles. I became more nervous because I thought that when it comes to missiles, other countries have this thing called the iron dome, which prevents missiles from entering. But when it comes to hypersonic missiles, it could enter easily. Everything will be crushed.)

Marcos said that aside from the West Philippine Sea tensions, China’s possible move is also due to Manila’s allowing more Edca sites in the country.

“Aminin natin ang problema talaga, dahil sa tingin ng China, talagang kumampi na tayo sa kalaban nila. Nagbigay tayo ng 17 na base militar sa pakiwari nila, yung Edca sites. Talagang mainit ang ulo nila,” Marcos further said.

(Let’s admit that the problem is that China thinks we have already sided with their enemy. We gave 17 Edca sites, which China thinks are military bases. So they were incensed.)

Contrary to this claim, there are only nine identified Edca sites in the country to date.

In April 2023, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos allowed the United States access to four more Philippine military bases under Edca, which permitted Washington to store equipment and station troops there.

Two of the newly approved Edca sites are located in Cagayan, which is relatively near Taiwan, a self-ruled island regarded by China as a renegade province subject to reunification.

These new Edca sites irked Beijing, which stressed that the agreement was made so that Washington could “encircle and contain China.” This claim, which China said would drag the Philippines into “the Taiwan question,” was rejected by Manila.

Meanwhile, the tensions in the West Philippine Sea are continuous and even escalating. The resupply activity for the grounded naval outpost BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal and the Philippine Coast Guard’s activities in Scarborough Shoal have become flash points of tension between Manila and Beijing. The June 17 confrontation between the CCG and the Philippine Navy led to what the latter deemed “looting” and caused a serious injury to one of its personnel.

Beijing asserts sovereignty in almost the entire South China Sea, including most of the West Philippine Sea, even if such a claim has been effectively invalidated by the arbitral award issued in July 2016.

The landmark ruling stemmed from a case filed by Manila in 2013, a year after its tense standoff with Beijing over Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, whose lagoon the latter now effectively controls.

Asked to comment on Marcos’ claims, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military “takes such concerns seriously.”

“We are ready to coordinate with Senator Marcos to obtain details and take appropriate actions to ensure our nation’s security,” Padilla told INQUIRER.net on Tuesday.

