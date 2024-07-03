Daily Gospel, July 3

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 3, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 2

Daily Gospel, July 1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20, 24-29.

Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.

So the other disciples said to him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger into the nailmarks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”

Now a week later his disciples were again inside and Thomas was with them. Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.”

Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands, and bring your hand and put it into my side, and do not be unbelieving, but believe.”

Thomas answered and said to him, “My Lord and my God!”

Jesus said to him, “Have you come to believe because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and have believed.”