The Brides at Triton 2024: Timeless dream weddings at JPark Resort

To mark the commencement of its 15th-anniversary celebrations, Jpark Waterpark & Island Resort Mactan is proud to present the 3rd edition of its highly anticipated annual signature event, The Brides at Triton. This exclusive event is a unique opportunity for you to be part of something truly special.

Mark your calendars on June 6 and 7 2024 and be sure to visit JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s 3rd The Brides at Triton – Wedding Expo. For more information, contact 032 494 5281 or 032 494 5291. You may also visit Jpark Resort’s Official FB page.

In its inaugural show in March 2022, The Brides of Triton featured 20 celebrated designers in a memorable bridal fashion show held at the Triton Grand Ballroom in Jpark Resort. Building on this success, the 2nd iteration, in partnership with the organizers of Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 held in Ayala Center Cebu, was equally successful and was one of the highlights of the said wedding expo.

Jpark Resort has taken The Brides at Triton to new heights this year, expanding it into a grand two-day wedding expo on July 6 & 7, 2024. This event promises to be a comprehensive showcase of love, creativity, and style.

Jpark Resort invites you to glimpse your magical wedding day and discover and experience the magic of becoming a Bride at Triton.

Grand Surprises

The Brides at Triton 2024 will kick off with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young-Daez. Attendees can win fabulous prizes throughout the event and take advantage of exclusive offers. As a highlight, one lucky couple will have the opportunity to win a complimentary wedding ceremony, complete with cocktails for 30 guests, at the conclusion of the expo.

Vendor Showcase

Over 60 wedding suppliers will participate in The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo. For the 2-day event, the Triton Grand Ballroom in Jpark Resort transforms into a one-stop shop venue that offers a convenient opportunity for would-be couples to choose among the best suppliers in Cebu:

Designers Event planners Videographers Stylists Photographers Photobooths Cakes Food and beverage Sounds and lights Jewelry Hair and make-up artists Gifts and souvenirs Travel agencies Other exhibitors



Jpark Resort ensures exceptional value with premium packages offered at discounted rates, as well as special discounts and exclusive deals throughout the wedding expo.

Tips and Trends

The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo is not just a showcase, but a rewarding learning opportunity for all attendees. Jpark Resort prepared a panel of wedding industry experts who will share valuable tips and insights on the latest trends, ensuring your wedding is a truly memorable occasion.

Day 1: July 6, 2024

11 AM: Up close and personal with Jpark Resort’s Triton Brides – Karen Gail Amoin-Daclan and Thea Casiano-Yap 1 PM: Wedding make-up trends with Jessie Glova 2 PM: Design and styling consultancy with Cebu’s top designers 4 PM: Wedding cake trends with Chef Cheryl Go of The Chocolate Leaf Patisserie



Day 2: July 7, 2024

11 AM: Popular honeymoon destinations by Blackboxph Travel Corporation 1:30 PM: Wedding video trends with Mr. Mark Lim and Karen Kate Ting of Life in Motion Cebu 2 PM: Design and styling consultancy with Cebu’s top designers 4 PM: Wedding food trends with Chef Yi-Fan Chu, Executive Chef of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan



Take your wedding planning to the next level with inputs from esteemed and experienced professionals.

Premier Wedding Destination

The Brides at Triton strengthens JPark Resort’s position as a premier wedding destination in Cebu. Spanning 41 acres, the resort offers picturesque scenery and sophisticated facilities, including the Triton Grand Ballroom, capable of accommodating up to 2,000 guests. It serves as an ideal venue for all of life’s events, such as weddings, ensuring an unforgettable experience that will be cherished by your family for generations.

Be sure to inquire about the different special packages prepared by Jpark Resort exclusively offered at The Brides of Triton Wedding Expo.

Timeless Ties Bridal Fashion Show

Jpark Resort’s The Brides at Triton 2024 will culminate in a wedding fashion show featuring Timeless Ties. Witness elegant and sophisticated creations from Cebu’s top designers run the runway in a bridal fashion show like no other. The show will be opened by BEZZA Wear, designed by Cláudia Yeung, followed by captivating designs by:

Deter Alazas Protacio Empaces Jun Escario OJ Hoifer, Wendel Quisido Philip Rodriguez, Phillip Tampus Marichu Tan



Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the highlight of this event.

