Cebu town shootout: Man killed after firing at cops

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 34-year-old man died in a shootout with policemen at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Purok Mangga, Barangay Panangban, Compostela town in northern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Joel Niño Pareha, a resident of Purok Kamansi of the barangay.

Policemen were responding to the area after receiving an armed person alarm in the area, who allegedly fired his gun.

According to the initial investigation of the Compostela Police Station, that the policemen tried to pacify the suspect.

However, instead of heeding the policemen’s advise to cool down, the suspect pulled out a gun, a .38 caliber revolver, and fired at the policemen.

He missed and the responding policemen fired back, hitting him in the chest.

Emergency responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Compostela arrived in the area and rushed the wounded suspect to the hospital for treatment.

However, the suspect was declared as dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

“Murag wala ra poy reason ba kay nagpa-investigate pa man ta sa atong investigator kun unsay problema kay as per sa among nahibaw-an wala man pod siya naka-inom. Murag nikalit lang ba, murag nitukar, dayon gibadlong siya ni Kapitan,” Police Captain Lino Tryss Galvan said, chief of Compostela Police Station.

(It seemed like there was no reason because we are still letting our investigator investigate and find out what the problem was that started it all, because as per what we knew he was not drunk. It seemed like he suddenly acted that way, it seemed like he just appeared a sudden attack of something, and then the Barangay captain admonished him.)

Galvan said that the investigation on the killing was still ongoing.

Compostela town is a 3rd class municipality of the province of Cebu estimated to be 21.8 kilometers north of Cebu City.

