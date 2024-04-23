LTO-7 opens new licensing office in Brgy. Talamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has found a new place that they could call home for now.

On Tuesday, April 23, LTO-7 formally opened its new licensing office at Piazza Elesia along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. in Brgy. Talamban in Cebu City.

Public transactions will now be accommodated at their new office, according to LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

With the transfer, LTO-7’s old office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City will now be used only for the agency’s administrative works.

New location

Mendoza said they decided to already move their licensing office a new location after Mayor Michael Rama expressed his intention to recover the city-owned lot in N. Bacalso Avenue.

The Assistant Secretary said they decided to move out of their old office, not wanting to wait for the issuance of a final notice to vacate by the Cebu City government.

In 2022, Rama announced his administration’s plan to already recover the city-owned property along N. Bacalso Avenue that was occupied by Central Visayas offices of LTO and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The mayor had said then that the two offices may be relocated to the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Huwag na nating hintayin. Du’n tayo kakabahan pag may formal demand na, di ba?” Mendoza said.

But Mendoza admitted that their N. Bacalso office was the most ideal location for their Central Visayas office because it was situated at the heart of Cebu City.

Relocation

While they operate in a new location, Mendoza said they still look forward to being offered relocation by the city government.

“Malaking bagay na sa LTO ‘yan, may lote na. Building nalang ang hihingin namin na capital outlay sa national government and Cebu is so critical. Kailangan talaga may tamang opisina,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza was joined by LTO-7 Assistant Regional Director Arturo Roque Apolinar during the formal opening of the new LTO-7 licensing office.

LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario had to skip the event because of the need to travel to Manila where he was scheduled to take his oath of office.

Regional Office Licensing Extension (Malasakit) Chief Christopher Ferraren, said in an interview with reporters that they opted to relocated to Brgy. Talamban to bring their services closer to the mountain residents and those who are coming from the north.

“Hopefully, kani nga opisina, makatabang sa tanan especially sa atong communities diri,” Apolinar said.

The licensing office in Talamban can cater at least 50 individuals at the same time.

