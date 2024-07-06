Wild, Murata passes weigh-in for Saturday bout in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all set for the debut of ARQ Boxing Stable’s Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild in Japan after passing the official weigh-in on the eve of his fight.

Wild and his opponent, Subaru Murata, faced each other for the first time during Friday’s official weigh-in for their eight-round non-title bout today, July 6, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Wild weighed in at 119.9 pounds, while Murata stepped on the scales at 121.88 pounds for their bout, which is part of the Teiken Promotions fight card featuring six bouts.

One of the biggest hurdles Wild must overcome, besides beating Murata, is his one-year layoff. Wild hasn’t fought since August last year, when he defeated Ryan Rey Ponteras by unanimous decision in Lapu-Lapu City in an ARQ Sports-backed fight card.

He is unbeaten in 12 fights with six knockouts and one draw.

Murata, on the other hand, is also undefeated with a perfect 6-0 record, all by knockout.

In addition to his one-year layoff, Wild carries the hope of ending ARQ Boxing Stable’s string of unsuccessful campaigns in Japan, after three of its boxers lost in recent months.

His stablemates, John Paul Gabunilas, Rodex Piala, and Yerroge Gura, all faltered in their respective bouts in Japan.

Besides Wild, two other Filipino boxers will be fighting on the card: Michael Casama and Jahzeel Trinidad, who will face Kota Kaneko and Shokichi Iwata, respectively.

