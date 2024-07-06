All Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates to arrive in Cebu City today — Pages

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman and one of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 organizers, John Pages, expects all delegations for the upcoming games to arrive by today.

Over the past few days, hundreds of athletes, coaches, and delegates from the 19 regions of Palarong Pambansa have flocked to Cebu ahead of the July 9 opening.

They have already occupied some of the 20 billeting quarters around Cebu City, while some have taken advantage of their early arrival to practice at the playing venues.

“The 12,000 athletes, coaches, and officials representing the 19 regions and teams have been arriving in batches, and we expect everyone to be here by tomorrow, Saturday,” said Pages.

“Our DepEd principals and teachers representing the 20 billeting schools have been preparing for their arrival since we hosted the CVIRAA. Advance parties from each region have also been here as early as last week to prepare a ‘home away from home’ atmosphere in our Cebu schools. The athletes are starting to leave their billeting quarters to visit the playing venues and get an actual feel for the games. We have opened up the facilities so they can train before the actual competition that will run from July 11 to 15.”

Some of the regions that arrived as early as Wednesday include CARAGA, Cagayan Valley, and Davao.

Today, more than 800 athletes and delegates from Region X, or Northern Mindanao, arrived at their billeting quarters at the Barrio Luz Elementary School and Barrio Luz National High School.

Local organizers of the Palarong Pambansa had encouraged the delegates to arrive early in Cebu to enjoy recreational activities and visit its iconic tourist spots before the games.

True to their word, many delegates have already been seen roaming around the city, especially in malls, to relax before the competition from July 11 to 15.

