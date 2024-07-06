88-year old Amorsolo painting stolen from NegOcc museum

CONSOLACION, Cebu – The Hofileña Museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental, has reported the theft of an 88-year-old painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.

Silay Heritage and Eileen Hofileña announced the shocking discovery of the missing cherished piece of Philippine art history, the 1936 painting “Mango Harvesters,” in an FB post on Friday, July 5.

The Hofileña Museum, renowned for its extensive collection of historical and cultural artifacts, has safeguarded Amorsolo’s work for decades. The Amorsolo painting, a masterpiece that showcases Amorsolo’s signature style of capturing Philippine rural life through luminous landscapes and vibrant depictions of Filipino traditions, is considered irreplaceable.

In light of this distressing incident, officials and concerned citizens from Silay City, along with netizens all over the Philippines, have issued a public appeal urging anyone with information about the stolen Amorsolo painting to come forward.

“Please help recover this important piece of Philippine art…” San Diego Parish in Silay City posted on its official Facebook account.

As of this writing, the Hofileña Museum has not declared any changes to its schedule for public visits. The museum encourages anyone with relevant information to contact local authorities or the museum directly.

The return of this treasured artwork is of utmost importance, and every bit of information could prove crucial in solving this case and preserving a piece of the nation’s artistic legacy, it said.

