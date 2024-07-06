cdn mobile

88-year old Amorsolo painting stolen from NegOcc museum

By: Jessa Ngojo - CDN Social Media Specialist July 06,2024 - 12:03 PM

Fernando Amorsolo's "Mango Harvesters", painted in 1936. | Screengrab from Eileen Hofileña's FB

Fernando Amorsolo’s “Mango Harvesters” was painted in 1936. | Screengrab from Eileen Hofileña’s FB

CONSOLACION, Cebu – The Hofileña Museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental, has reported the theft of an 88-year-old painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.

Silay Heritage and Eileen Hofileña announced the shocking discovery of the missing cherished piece of Philippine art history, the 1936 painting “Mango Harvesters,” in an FB post on Friday, July 5.

The Hofileña Museum, renowned for its extensive collection of historical and cultural artifacts, has safeguarded Amorsolo’s work for decades. The Amorsolo painting, a masterpiece that showcases Amorsolo’s signature style of capturing Philippine rural life through luminous landscapes and vibrant depictions of Filipino traditions, is considered irreplaceable.

READ:

Philippines through the eyes of Amorsolo

Student in Cebu turns garlic peels into works of art

In light of this distressing incident, officials and concerned citizens from Silay City, along with netizens all over the Philippines, have issued a public appeal urging anyone with information about the stolen Amorsolo painting to come forward.

“Please help recover this important piece of Philippine art…” San Diego Parish in Silay City posted on its official Facebook account.

San Diego Parish appeals for information regarding the whereabouts of the Amorsolo painting. | Screengrab from FB

San Diego Parish appeals for information regarding the whereabouts of the Amorsolo painting. | Screengrab from FB

As of this writing, the Hofileña Museum has not declared any changes to its schedule for public visits. The museum encourages anyone with relevant information to contact local authorities or the museum directly.

The return of this treasured artwork is of utmost importance, and every bit of information could prove crucial in solving this case and preserving a piece of the nation’s artistic legacy, it said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Fernando Amorsolo, Mango Harvesters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.