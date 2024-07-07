Murata TKO’s BJ Wild in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable absorbed another stinging defeat in Japan after one of its boxers, Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild, bowed down to Subaru Murata in their non-title bout at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Saturday, July 6.

The erstwhile unbeaten Wild lost to Murata via a sixth round technical knockout in their eight-rounder bout in a Teiken Promotions-backed fight card.

Wild was the fourth boxer from ARQ Boxing Stable to lose in Japan in a span of eight months. The other boxers were John Paul Gabunilas, Rodex Piala, and Yerroge Gura.

His defeat on Saturday stained Wild’s erstwhile unbeaten record. He now has 12 wins with one defeat, one draw, with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, Murata maintained his perfect record of seven fights with seven knockouts.

Despite the defeat, Wild fought with heart. He engaged Murata in a phone booth exchange in the earlier rounds.

However, the Japanese adjusted in the latter rounds by using his reach advantage, tagging Wild with sharp jabs, while following it up with combinations to the head and body.

In the fourth round, Wild was knocked down after getting hit with a one-two combo. Wild courageously stood back on his feet and continued to fight.

Murata, sensing a victory, continued to press in the following rounds. He launched a barrage of combinations, while pinning Wild against the ropes in the sixth round.

The referee saw enough beating and decided to stop the fight, awarding the TKO victory to the Japanese boxer.

