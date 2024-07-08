Where to go when you’re in Cebu City

Do you happen to be in Cebu City for a couple of days?

If you are, here’s a guide that can help you if you have some extra time off.

If you don’t know it yet, Cebu City is a vibrant blend of rich history, cultural diversity, and modern attractions.

So if you have extra time while in the Queen City of the South, here are 6 must-visit spots that showcase the very essence of Cebu City

READ MORE:

Cebu City historical sites: A guide to must-visit heritage spots

5 vacation spots to visit in Cebu this summer

6 spots to visit in Cebu City

Start your journey at this iconic landmark that was erected by Portuguese and Spanish explorers led by Ferdinand Magellan upon their arrival in 1521. This cross symbolizes the introduction of Christianity to the Philippines. The site is steeped in history and remains a powerful symbol of Cebu’s colonial past.

Just a stone’s throw from Magellan’s Cross in downtown Cebu City, this basilica is the oldest Roman Catholic church in the country. Built in the 16th century, it houses the revered Santo Niño de Cebu, a statue of the Child Jesus, making it a pivotal religious site and a testament to the enduring faith of Cebuanos.

Step back in time at the Fort San Pedro, a military defense structure constructed by Spanish and indigenous Cebuano laborers. This triangular bastion offers a glimpse into the city’s colonial military history and provides a serene escape with its lush gardens and historic walls.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is an impressive feat of engineering and a new landmark in Cebu. The CCLEX offers breathtaking views of the Cebu skyline and the surrounding waters. Whether you’re driving, biking, or walking, you’ll be treated to stunning vistas that are especially beautiful during sunrise and sunset.

For a touch of spiritual serenity, visit the Taoist Temple. Perched on a hill, this beautiful temple offers not only a place for meditation and reflection but also panoramic views of the city. The temple’s intricate architecture and vibrant colors make it a photographer’s delight.

Known as the oldest street in the Philippines, Colon Street is a bustling hub of activity. This historic thoroughfare is lined with shops, restaurants, and theaters. Walking down Colon Street is like taking a step back in time, offering a fascinating glimpse into Cebu’s commercial history.

What else can you do while in Cebu City?

Aside from visiting these places mentioned above, Cebu City has other things to offer like its food!

Food tripping in Cebu City

Cebu City is a food lover’s paradise, offering a diverse array of culinary delights.

Here are 10 must-try foods when you’re in Cebu:

Lechon

Cebu is famous for its lechon, often regarded as the best in the Philippines. This roasted pig is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Pair it with some local vinegar and you’re sure to remember every bite you had.

Puso (Hanging rice)

These small, diamond-shaped rice packages wrapped in woven coconut leaves are a perfect companion to lechon and other grilled meats. It’s usually found in every food stall along the streets of Cebu City.

Ngohiong

A local version of the Chinese spring roll, ngohiong is made with ground pork, vegetables, and unique spices, deep-fried to perfection. Cebu boasts of one of the more popular ngohiong in the country.

Carcar chicharon

A popular snack made from deep-fried pork belly or pork skin. The best ones come from Carcar City, which is about two hours (depending on traffic) drive from Cebu City.

Danggit

A type of dried fish that’s often eaten for breakfast, typically served with rice, eggs, and vinegar.

Cebu mangoes

Don’t miss out on trying the famous Cebu mangoes, known for their sweet and juicy flavor. You can enjoy them fresh, dried, or in various desserts.

Otap

This crunchy, sugary puff pastry that’s from the neighboring town of Liloan is a popular pasalubong (souvenir) item. If you want an afternoon snack, or a simple breakfast treat, this is the pastry you need.

Cebu City is a dynamic blend of the old and the new, where history and modernity coexist in harmony. Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, or just looking to soak in the local culture, Cebu City promises a rich and rewarding experience. Enjoy your exploration!