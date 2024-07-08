Filipino Homes partners with CDN Digital for Palaro Cebu 2024

Filipino Homes, the leading real estate service provider in the Philippines, is proud to announce its partnership with CDN Digital as a major partner for the special coverage of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Filipino Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting community events and youth development through sports.

As the Palarong Pambansa Cebu 2024 unfolds, Filipino Homes invites everyone to celebrate the talents and achievements of young Filipino athletes. Through this partnership, Filipino Homes reaffirms its commitment to community support, youth development, and the promotion of sports as a vital component of nation-building.

Celebrating Sports and Youth Development

The Palarong Pambansa, an annual multi-sport event organized by the Department of Education, brings together the best young athletes from across the Philippines to compete in various sports disciplines. This year, Cebu City will host the event from July 9 to 16, drawing approximately 12,000 athletes. Filipino Homes’ partnership with CDN in this event underscores its dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting the development of Filipino youth through sports.

Filipino Homes’ Commitment to Community

Filipino Homes has always prioritized community engagement and development as the Philippines’ leading real estate service provider. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Filipino Homes Cares, the company has actively participated in numerous initiatives, including tree planting activities, feeding programs, and various outreach efforts to improve Filipinos’ lives.

This partnership with CDN for the Palarong Pambansa is a natural extension of Filipino Homes’ mission to contribute positively to society. By supporting the special coverage of this prestigious event, Filipino Homes aims to highlight the importance of sports in shaping the character and future of the nation’s youth.

Connecting Sports and Real Estate

Filipino Homes’ involvement in Palarong Pambansa goes beyond mere sponsorship. It reflects the company’s understanding of the values that sports instill – teamwork, perseverance, and dedication – which are also integral to building strong, resilient communities. Just as athletes strive for excellence in their respective sports, Filipino Homes is committed to providing exceptional real estate services that help Filipinos achieve their dreams of homeownership.

The Palarong Pambansa provides an excellent platform to connect with a broader audience, particularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and expatriates who share a deep sense of pride in Filipino achievements. Filipino Homes’ extensive network and comprehensive real estate solutions offer OFWs and expatriates the opportunity to invest in the Philippine property market, providing them with a sense of connection and stability, much like the Palaro brings the nation together through sports.

Looking Forward

