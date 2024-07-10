Palarong Pambansa opening: Rama congratulates organizers, athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even if he was not seen being present during the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama still extended his wishes to the participants.

Not too long after the opening ceremony ended, Rama posted on his Facebook account his sentiments towards the student athletes who would compete in the week-long national event in Cebu City.

“Though I may not have been there physically, my heart was with you all as you celebrated this momentous event,” Rama said.

“To each and every athlete, I wish you the very best in your respective sports. Remember, you are not just representing your schools, but also embodying the hopes and dreams of your communities,” he added.

He also wished the student athletes to find their strength in each other, push their limits, and achieve greatness on the field.

Although he did not mention the reasons why he was not able to attend the event physically, Rama still congratulated all the individuals who made the event possible even with this suspension.

“Congratulations to the organizers, athletes, and everyone involved in the incredibly successful Palarong Pambansa 2024 Opening ceremony,” Rama said.

Netizens’ support

Meanwhile, some netizens commented on Rama’s post, expressing their support and wishes to the Palaro.

“Bitaw let’s take consider the effort of Cebu City Mayor Michael Mike Rama to win the bidding palarong pambansa. Cebu city wins in bidding versus bacolod and antique. Congratulations to Cebu city Mayor Mike Rama. With you dli jud ni cya ma experience balik dri sa cebu. and I am so proud na Ang Cebu city na ang host sa palarong pambansa 2024. Goodluck all athletes 💪💪 and enjoy your stay in Cebu 🎉🎊,” a netizen said.

“Congrats Mayor Mike Rama…ikaw maoy hinungdan nganung nabuhat.ning tanan…peru gipahimuslan sa uban kay dool naman ang…ay nata..basta goodjob Cebu city LGU and the father of Cebu city..Mayor Mike Rama,” another netizen commented.

Earlier, Rama mentioned in his press conference on June 27 his attendance during the opening of the Palarong Pambansa.

He stated that he had been involved from the beginning, making it impossible to simply sit back and do nothing but watch during the event.

Though he had not received an official invitation at that time, he expressed excitement and anticipation for the event.

Upon learning this, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a separate press conference a day later, that Rama is more than welcome to attend the opening ceremony.

“The host City Mayor is always included in the program to welcome the delegates. Originally, he was there. But because, I don’t want to call it suspension, he no longer exercises the function as a city mayor. So, I have to come in as the acting mayor,” said Garcia when he was asked the question if Rama is invited or not.

