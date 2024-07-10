Palarong Pambansa 2024 Opening Ceremony ‘peaceful and orderly’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Palarong Pambansa 2024 Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, July 9, ended with no untoward incidents, the police said.

The event, which took place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in Cebu City, was “peaceful and orderly.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), relayed that their security plan was effective in making sure that the opening of Palarong Pambansa 2024 went smoothly.

READ:

In light of the success of their security plan, Rafter expressed their gratefulness to their partner agencies, the local government, and other police officers who augmented their security personnel.

“On behalf of our City Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, mapasalamaton gayud kami sa pagsabot sa atong komunidad labi na katong oras nga pagsugod na mga alas 12 nga medyo naa guy na-experience nga mga congestion tungod sa traffic rerouting,” she added.

Rafter also disclosed that the deployed police officers followed the instructions to continue the monitoring of athletes and their teams as they arrived in Cebu City.

Furthermore, they recorded only minor infractions by officers to the agency’s internal policies.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates entered the CCSC after the Parade of Delegates and the Opening Ceremony began at past 5:00 p.m.

The crowd during the opening was estimated at around 20,000, according to Rafter. From this number, approximately 13,000 were participating athletes while the rest are members of their teams and the spectators.

According to Rafter, they will be implementing a different security plan for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 Closing Ceremony.

She explained that security was stringent on Tuesday because of the attendance of VIPs like Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Moreover, policemen were roaming the streets in order to assist in controlling the traffic that was congested due to the road closures and rerouting. During the Palarong Pambansa 2024 closing, there will be a different setup with lesser police officers deployed, Rafter added.

The CCPO is under a full alert status from Tuesday until Saturday, according to Rafter.

She also advised residents who are interested in watching the different Palaro games in Cebu City to follow the security polices at the venues for the safety of everyone.

“It’s not to hinder you from witnessing those events. This is just in order to ensure your safety ug sa atoang mga contingents. So gamay nga pagsabot lang,” stated Rafter

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: