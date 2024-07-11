Cebu City fines local FM station P50K for unethical interview

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 11,2024 - 11:18 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines –After four months of delay, the Cebu City Government has fined a local FM station P50,000 for an unethical interview with a minor rape victim.

On July 5, 2024, the City Treasurer’s Office issued the fine following a resolution by the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board (CCAIB) and a recommendation from the City Legal Office.

Brigada News FM Cebu must pay the P50,000 fine within five days of receiving the notice.

On March 21, the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board (CCAIB) sanctioned Brigada News FM Cebu and its broadcasters, Atty. Juril Patino and Dennes Tabar, following a controversial interview with a minor rape victim that went viral.

The CCAIB demanded that the station and its anchors issue a public apology for their actions.

The controversy began on March 10 when Patino and Tabar conducted a live on-air interview with a four-year-old victim of sexual abuse.

The interview sparked public outrage due to the invasive and inappropriate line of questioning directed at the minor, forcing her to recount the traumatic incident in vivid detail.

This led to a formal complaint being lodged against the broadcasters and Brigada News FM Cebu.

In response to the complaint, the CCAIB summoned Patino, Tabar, and Brigada News reporter Jonalyn Jumabis on March 19.

The board found the interview a gross violation of ethical broadcasting standards, which prompted subsequent sanctions. /clorenciana

