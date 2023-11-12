The Metro Stores brings back “Wish Upon a Car”

Your dream of driving home a brand new car could come true this Christmas as The Metro Stores brings back its highly-anticipated annual promo, the “Wish Upon a Car” raffle.

You could be the lucky shopper to drive home a brand-new car! The Wish Upon a Car” promo at The Metro Stores will give away two Nissan Livina and two Nissan Almera.

On November 11, 2023, The Metro Stores officially launched the return of the “Wish Upon a Car” promo with celebrity guest, actor, and BNY brand ambassador Seth Fedelin.

THE METRO STORES' WISH UPON A CAR IS BACK! This Christmas season, your dream to drive home a brand new car could come… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 11, 2023

After its hiatus due to the pandemic, the excitement is back! You could win one of four brand-new cars that will be given away along with other exciting prizes.

How to join The Metro Stores’ Wish Upon a Car promo

This year’s Wish Upon a Car promo will be via electronic raffle.

Registration. Participants need to pre-register to earn electronic raffle (e-raffle) entries. Metro Rewards Card (MRC) and non-Metro Rewards Cards (non-MRC) cardholders may register at any customer service counter or redemption booth. MRC and non-MRC cardholders may also register via www.metropromo.com.ph. Registration is only done once. Earn E-Raffle Entries. Shop at any Metro Store or its affiliate. Every P1500 purchase earns you one raffle entry. You gain additional e-raffle entries by presenting your Metro Rewards Cards or if you purchase any participating partner brands at the supermarket. Promo Period. Start earning e-raffle entries from November 12, 2023, to January 28, 2024.

Wish Upon a Car: Win one of four brand-new cars .

You could be the lucky shopper to drive home a brand-new car! The Wish Upon a Car” promo at The Metro Stores will give away two Nissan Livina and two Nissan Almera.

Wish Upon a Car: Other exciting prizes at stake

But that’s not all! The Metro Stores has lined up a range of other fantastic prizes, including ten TCL Double Refrigerators, five TCL 50″ Smart Android 2D TVs, and five Skyworth 43″ Smart LED TVs.

Wish Upon a Car: Terms and conditions

Nandito na ang Wish Upon a Car raffle promo! 🤩 Bumubuhos ng Christmas blessings dito sa Metro. 🎊🎁 Isa ka na ba sa 4 grand winners ng Nissan Livina o Nissan Almera? Sali na sa Wish Upon A Car raffle promo dahil dito, walang talo! 😉 Pwede ka rin mag-uwi ng smart TV o refrigerator. Starting tomorrow until January 28, 2024, you can take your chance of winning these prizes.✅ To join, see our mechanics poster for more details✅ Drawing winners on February 7, 2024💻 #ShopTheMetroStores us in-store or online via https://bit.ly/WishUponACarMechanics📲 Download the ShopMetro App now: qrco.de/shopmetro📞 Call, Text, Viber: 0917-88-METRO (0917-88-63876)📱 Join our Viber community: http://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber#WeMakeLifeEasy Posted by The Metro Stores on Friday, November 10, 2023

The terms and conditions of the “Wish Upon a Car” promo are detailed in printed promotional materials, so make sure that you review them. Details such as the promotional period, eligibility criteria, and how winners will be selected will be outlined to ensure a fair and transparent process. For more information, you may visit THE METRO STORES.

So start shopping at The Metro Stores and increase your chances of winning fabulous prizes. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by! Head to The Metro Stores, shop your heart out, and you might just be driving home in a brand-new car.

ADVERTORIAL