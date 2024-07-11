Dancesport now a ‘regular sport’ in Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From being a demo sport, dancesport is now considered a ‘regular sport’ in Palarong Pambansa 2024.

In fact, a total of 24 medals are up for grab in the elementary and secondary division waltz, chacha, tango, and rumba among others.

“Finally, now that it has been [made] a regular sport, now we are looking forward to getting more and more competitors nationwide because some of them are holding back because they are not a regular sport,” said Lowell Tan, a national adjudicator of the Philippine DanceSport Federation.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Paraase of CV wins nat’l meet’s first gold

Tan said it took them three years to lobby to make dancesport a regular sport in the national meet and all their efforts finally paid off.

READ: Central Visayas basketball teams rout foes in Palaro openers

He also expects to see the sport grow bigger in the coming years.

Strategically done

Klynne Joseph Castigador and Kealyn Therese Castigador, the dancing siblings of Western Visayas, said they are happy that dancesport is now officially part of Palarong Pambansa.

READ: Coach on a wheelchair: Meet Emanuel Digamon of Zamboanga Sibugay

“I feel happy that dance sport is being seen as a sport because some people only see it as an art, not as a sport. They don’t know how hard it is to dance with much control with much emotion,” Kealyn said.

She said that everything in dance sport is “strategically done.”

It is now Kealyn’s 4th time to join Palarong Pambasan while Klynne is a first time participant.

Meanwhile, Tan said that judging dancesport performances will be based on four components: technical quality, movement to music, choreography and presentation, and partnering skills.

Tan said that technical quality is the most critical because is consist of 12 subcomponents for both standard and Latin.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: