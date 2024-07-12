Trailer truck rams roadside eatery in Argao, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The front part of a roadside eatery was badly damaged after it was rammed by a trailer truck hauling an empty liquid tank at past 3 a.m. on Friday, July 12, in Sitio Suba in Brgy. Poblacion, Argao, Cebu.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, according to the police.

Aside from the eatery, the truck also slammed into a house and hit a parked motorcycle and a KIA Bongo.

Initial investigation by the Argao police showed that the trailer truck was traveling back to Cebu City after it delivered ethanol fuel in Amlan, Negros Oriental when the accident happened.

Police said that the driver, who was identified as Filex Sumalinog, was driving at high speed and failed to notice a sharp curve in the area.

Sumalinog, 49, is from Purok Ubi, Brgy. Catarman, Liloan, Cebu. He was with his helper, Ramil Donaire Tucal, 22, during the trip.

The truck first rammed into a road side eatery before it hit a house, motorcycle and KIA Bongo.

Police said that the eatery owned by Salome Cueme sustained the most damage.

The house and motorcycle owned by Isidro Ortiga Companer incurred minor damages as well as the KIA Bongo that was parked near the eatery.

Argao police said that the property owners already reached an amicable settlement with Sumalinog who promised to pay for the damages that he caused.

