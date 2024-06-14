Argao ambulance accident: Emergency responder dead, 3 others hurt

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

Victims were on their way from Cebu City to a port in south Cebu to bring them home to Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An emergency responder died while three others were injured after the ambulance they were riding on blew a tire, which caused the vehicle to roll over once in Argao town in southern Cebu.

The tragic accident happened on Thursday afternoon, June 13, as the emergency responders riding the ambulance were heading home from Cebu City to Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte.

They had earlier brought a patient to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City from Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

And they were in south Cebu at the time of the accident as they were heading to Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental to ride a boat back to Mindanao.

Dumaguete City is situated across the southern tip of Cebu island.

The accident happened while they were cruising along along the national highway in Barangay Tulic, Argao town in southern Cebu at past 1 p.m. of June 13, and a tire of the ambulance suddenly exploded.

The driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over once.

Local emergency responders arrived at past 2 p.m. and rushed the victims to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Argao town.

However, one of the victims was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The dead victim was identified as Jules Campoy, an emergency responder from Biasong, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

His injured colleagues were: Nurse John Aripal, emergency responder Ronel Adriatico, and the driver Victor Calasang Jr. All of them are from Zamboanga del Norte.

The victims are also all employed by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in Zamboanga Del Norte.

As of this writing, the rest of the victims were in stable condition and were recovering from their injuries at the hospital.

Argao is a first class municipality located 86 kilometers south of Cebu City.

