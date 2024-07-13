CCMC reports over 100 medical cases among Palaro athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 129 medical cases involving athletes of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 were recorded at Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) as of July 12, according to CCMC chief Dr. Peter Mancao.

Mancao reported that CCMC has seen more medical cases, with a total of 129 cases handled. Among them, 33 athletes were admitted, and 11 received outpatient care.

He mentioned that the cases mostly included conditions such as fever, pneumonia, tonsillitis, and minor gastrointestinal issues. There were also outpatient cases treated for sprains, dislocations, headaches, and other minor complaints.

“We are using the same setup we had with CVIRAA. In CVIRAA, we did not have admissions in our Palaro ward. Pero now, that’s why we were a bit surprised because of the dengue. But again, I know it’s rainy season, it’s endemic in the Philippines, we have people coming in from all over (the country). So it’s understandable,” he said.

According to Mancao, it is likely that many athletes had already contracted dengue fever before departing their hometowns, as evidenced by at least one athlete having had a fever before leaving.

He explained that it typically takes three to four days for symptoms to appear after infection.

“But you know, dengue is endemic throughout the Philippines. It’s widespread. So, if they contracted dengue here, their symptoms would manifest when they return home,” he said.

Regarding the cases of food poisoning, Mancao mentioned that there were two reported cases on July 11, but those affected chose not to be admitted to the hospital.

He dismissed the possibility that the accommodations or billeting quarters were the cause of the food poisoning because only two people were affected.

Instead, he suggested that the cause could have been something these individuals ate or drank during the day. He mentioned that if the food were an internal source, it could potentially affect more people.

“Number 1, is really your own safety first. When you compete, you check for your own safety. Number 2, is prevention. Easy easy lang. Do not try to overdo it for yourself. And then yung cleanliness ng surroundings, washing of hands, taking a bath every day. Yun ang mga preventive measures that they should do,” Mancao advised.

Additionally, Dr. Rhoel Dejano, the official Palaro physician, stressed the inevitability of medical issues such as exhaustion, cramps, and muscle strains due to the nature of the athletes’ activities during the games.

“So far, in terms of medical concerns, we haven’t encountered any serious injuries on the field… As of now, nothing serious, by the grace of God,” Dejano stated.

He reassured that he and his team would remain on standby to address any specific medical emergencies that might arise during the games.

Earlier, some athletes and a coach from Central Visayas reported stomach issues before their events.

UV Baby Lancers and Central Visayas head coach Jun Pepito suggested that the water in their accommodations, which was not from Central Visayas, might have caused stomach problems for him and his players.

He further advised all Palarong Pambansa athletes and coaches to maintain readiness and preparation at all times. /clorenciana

