PNVF prexy: Alas Pilipinas women’s vs. USJ-R Jaguars men’s match coming to Cebu this September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara announced plans to bring the Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team to Cebu this September.

Suzara said in his speech he intends to have the team, which includes hometown volleyball idols Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate, play against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundatio, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball champions.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City drew some of the country’s biggest names in sports. Rondina and Gagate attended the formal opening of the Palaro’s volleyball competition at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak campus to inspire young student-athletes from various delegations.

Suzara also attended, who brought the exciting news that would shake up Cebu’s local volleyball scene.

“I’m very happy to be back here in Cebu. One of the important aspects of promoting the national team is to bring them to the provinces. And now I’m discussing with John Pages is to bring the Alas Pilipinas here by the first week of September,” said Suzara.

“Ang kalaban ng Alas Pilipinas ay hindi babae, kundi dapat lalake. I think the USJ-R men’s team ang ilalaban namin sa women’s team namin.”

To recall, the newly formed Alas Pilipinas’ women’s team made impression after winning the bronze medal in the AVC Challenge Cup in Manila earlier this year.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be a Palaro of many firsts

Sisi Rondina soaks up lessons from Alas Pilipinas loss to Vietnam

Besides Rondina and Gagate, another Cebuana and collegiate volleyball star Casiey Dongallo is also part of the Alas Pilipinas. Coincidentally, Dongallo is also here in Cebu for the Palarong Pambansa to cheer for her high school alma mater, the California Academy of Calabarzon Region.

The rest of Alas Pilipinas women’s team members are Mhicaela Belen, Jema Galanza, Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, Angel Canino, Arah Panique, Fifi Sharma, Dell Palomata, Jia De Guzman, Julia Coronel, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, and cherry Rose Nunag with head coach Jorge Edson. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: