Cebu City drug den dismantled, 5 suspects nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected drug den at the Quijano Compound in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City was shut down and five drug personalities were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2024.

The anti-illegal drugs operation also resulted to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P81,600.

The buy-bust was conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with personnel of the Pasil Police Station at around 3:29 p.m on Wednesday.

The subject of the operation and the alleged drug den maintainer was identified as Joel Parame, 49, unemployed.

Apprehended with him were four alleged drug den visitors, including Jurich Castillo, a 19-year-old dishwasher.

Also nabbed were Ace Gonzales, 24; Alex Batulan, 47; and John Llyod Algabre, 22.

During the operation, operatives seized five packs of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The seized 12 grams of suspected drugs had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P81,600.

According to PDEA-7, they received the information about an alleged drug den from concerned citizens which prompted them to conduct a one-week case buildup.

They found that the suspects typically dispose of 20 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, revealed that Parame had been arrested last 2016 for drug-related charges but had been released after entering a plea bargain.

As of this writing, all five suspects are in police custody awaiting for the filing of drug charges against them.

