Fugitive American national arrested in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fugitive American national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-7 in a subdivision in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The accused was identified as Malik Dejoun Okojie, who was facing an aggravated assault with deadly weapon case in Texas, USA.

Earlier, the criminal fraud investigator from the Overseas Criminal Investigation, Regional Security Office of the American Embassy in Manila, sent an email to NBI-7, requesting the office to help find the American national.

Based on the information they received, the last known address of the fugitive American was in Canday-ong, Dumaguete City. However, when authorities went to the said area, the suspect was no longer there.

The NBI-7 then received information that the American national had encountered a vehicular accident in Lapu-Lapu City, where he was temporarily residing together with his wife.

After monitoring and surveillance, NBI-7 discovered that the fugitive American was renting a unit in a subdivision in Barangay Agus of the said city.

Personnel from the NBI-7 immediately conducted an operation and served the warrant of arrest against the suspect.

Authorities said the American national dit not resist arest and cooperated with the arresting officers.

Aside from his case in Texas, the fugitive American is also facing charges of robbery, malicious mischief, estafa, theft, and other deceits from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Dumaguete City.

He was also considered as the Top 9 most wanted person regional level by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

