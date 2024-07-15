Garcia responds to Rama: Don’t blame me

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The rift between preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama and Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia continues to widen as these two prominent political figures remain at odds.

“Hatagi ko sa functions sa acting mayor unya tanawa og ni overstep ba ko, that’s my challenge,” Garcia said.

(Give me the functions of an acting mayor and see if I overstepped my duties, that’s my challenge.)

‘Overacting’ denied

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital on Monday, July 15, Garcia responded to Rama’s comments about him, where Rama accused Garcia of overdoing the functions of an acting mayor.

In a recently uploaded interview with Jason Monteclar on July 13 on his YouTube channel, Rama said Garcia was an “overacting” mayor, implying he was overstepping his role. Rama emphasized that he was still the elected mayor, despite being preventively suspended.

“I want to emphasize kay ako makita sa newspaper, usahay [ako mabasahan] mayor, sa interview [tawagon siya] og mayor. Asa naman diay ang elected mayor nga preventively suspended? Ako na… Ako na,” Rama said.

(I want to emphasize because I see in the newspaper, sometimes [I read it] mayor, in the interview [he is called] mayor. Where is the elected mayor who was preventively suspended? That is me…That is me.)

“Acting gani, dili overacting ha. Kana sad acting nga masobrahan ka-acting, unsa may nahitabo nimo? Atat raka… Atat na atat ka,” he added.

(You are just acting, not overacting. Acting also when overdone in acting, what will happen to you? You are just excited … you are just so excited.)

Garcia to Rama: What law did I violate?

Garcia countered, “Asa man dapit ko [overacting]? Ingani na lang, hatagi ko sa functions sa acting mayor unya tanawa og ni overstep ba ko. That’s my challenge. Tanawa og naa ba koy na overstep.”

(What was I [overacting]? This is just what we will do, give me the functions of an acting mayor and then look at where I overstepped. That’s my challenge. Look and see if I really overstepped my functions.)

He added, “Basta ako, I’m just doing what the law is granting me to do. No more, no less. And sa acting mayor, karon nilapas naman gud og 30 days, I can now function what the elected mayor can do. Ako lang tubag siguro ana. Unsa man nga balaod akong gilapas? Don’t put blame on me.”

(For me, I’m just doing what the law is granting me to do. No more, no less. And as the acting mayor, now it had already exceeded 30 days, I can now function what the elected mayor can do. I will just be the one to answer that. What law did I violate?)

Garcia’s move at CCMC explained

Regarding issues surrounding the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where the preventively suspended mayor accused Garcia of “witch-hunting” due to his recent checks on the termination and contracts of the long-delayed government project, Garcia defended himself.

Garcia explained that he believed Rama needed to fully understand the situation at the CCMC. He said that while the project was supposed to be nearing completion, Rama canceled the contract with the contractor and instead sought donations to finish the project.

“I don’t think he knows about it nga it’s only the first, second, and third floors: one third of the third floor wala gigamit so fourth floor until 11th walay nagamit. Mao nang nakaingon ko sa akong kaugalingon nga something has to be done so we have to use the budget sa iya gicancel, we will just rebid it,” he said.

(I don’t think he knows about it that it’s only the first, second and third floors: One third of the third floor has not been used, so the fourth floor until the 11th floor cannot be used. That is why I told myself that something has to be done so we have to use the budget that he canceled, we will just rebid it.)

Rama does not know what’s going on

Garcia also clarified that his intention was to use the budget from the canceled contract to rebid the project, not to scrutinize the previous contract. He wanted to review the termination to determine the remaining funds and never intended to investigate Rama’s actions as alleged.

“I honestly think he doesnt know what’s going on. I dont think he knows unsay akong tinuod nga plano kay iyang gihunahuna ‘witch-hunting,’ ‘witch-hunting’ mura ba’g nagimbestigar kos tanan niyang gibuhat. Dili baya gyud ingana, dili gyud ingon ana akong intent and purpose,” he said.

(I honestly think that he doesn’t know what’s going on. I don’t think he knows what is the true plan that he is thinking ‘witch-hunting. ‘witch-hunting’, it seemed that I am investigating all that he has done. It really is not like that, that is not my intent and purpose.)

Garcia emphasized that his true intent was to assess the budget and determine the remaining funds for the project, not to investigate Rama’s past actions.

“If medyo sukwahi sa iyaha, but tan-aw [nako] this is what’s best for Cebu City,” he said.

(If it would seem out of place for him, but the way I see it, this is what’s best for Cebu City.)’

Rama interview

In an uploaded interview with Monteclar on July 13, Rama questioned Garcia’s reaction to the CCMC issue, pointing out that Garcia was his vice mayor and that all contracts had passed through the council.

“Maoy problema niya. Raymond, that’s very bad. [That’s] witch-hunting. Maabot ang panahon nga magkita ta, I’m telling you, you better watch out,” Rama warned.

(That is the problem. Raymond, that’s very bad. [That’s] witch-hunting. There will come a time when we will meet, I’m telling you, you better watch out.)

