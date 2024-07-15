Man jailed for ‘slapping minor’ and ‘yelling at police’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who is reportedly a member of the LGBTQ+ community, landed in jail after he was accused of “slapping the head” of a fellow LGBTQ+ member who turned out to be a minor.

Aside from that, he is also accused of yelling at both barangay personnel and police officers last Sunday, July 14.

The Mambaling Police Station confirmed detaining a 34-year-old man past 8 p.m. on Sunday. He was identified as Jacob Alcala who is a resident in the same barangay.

Based on findings from the police, Alcala and a 17-year-old boy were escorted by barangay tanods (village watchmen) of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas to the station on Sunday evening.

The two apparently were involved in a physical confrontation, and the tanods sought police intervention in order to pacify them and resolve the conflict between the two.

Police initially told the village peacekeepers that the case could be settled at the barangay level, but Alcala reportedly insulted the officers and the tanods, and even threatened to file cases against them.

They said that the suspect, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication, became even more aggressive, prompting law enforcers to arrest and detain him.

The incident happened after the teenager complained to barangay tanods that the suspect suddenly assaulted him by slapping his head.

Further investigations showed that the suspect assumed that the victim was a legal age adult, and not a minor.

The tanods brought the two at the barangay hall but things went awry when Alcala allegedly became unruly and even cursed at the complainant and at the barangay personnel present.

As a result, the tanods elevated the case to the police in Mambaling.

Alcala may be facing charges for physical injuries in relation to Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act or Republic Act (RA) No. 7610.

