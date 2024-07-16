3 thieves steal garbage collector’s e-bike in Brgy. Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A garbage collector sought the help of police here after three thieves stole his electronic bike (e-bike) in Brgy. Mambaling on Tuesday, July 16.

The victim, identified as Eduardo Cantal, 49, a resident of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, filed a complaint before the Mambaling Police Station after he saw thieves carting away his e-bike.

READ: CCTO to e-bike, tricycle drivers: Follow traffic rules or face arrest

Man takes parked e-bike for joyride in Cebu City, gets jailed

In an interview, Cantal said he and his friend were on their way to a junkshop to sell scrap metal around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

At that time, he let his friend use his e-bike to transport scrap metal, parking it a few meters from the junk shop.

Suddenly, his companion yelled, and Cantal saw him chasing three people who had taken his e-bike. Cantal followed, but they couldn’t catch the thieves in Brgy. Mambaling’s narrow streets.

Cantal then filed a police complaint, hoping to get his e-bike back. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP