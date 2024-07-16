3 thieves steal garbage collector’s e-bike in Brgy. Mambaling
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A garbage collector sought the help of police here after three thieves stole his electronic bike (e-bike) in Brgy. Mambaling on Tuesday, July 16.
The victim, identified as Eduardo Cantal, 49, a resident of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, filed a complaint before the Mambaling Police Station after he saw thieves carting away his e-bike.
READ: CCTO to e-bike, tricycle drivers: Follow traffic rules or face arrest
Man takes parked e-bike for joyride in Cebu City, gets jailed
In an interview, Cantal said he and his friend were on their way to a junkshop to sell scrap metal around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
At that time, he let his friend use his e-bike to transport scrap metal, parking it a few meters from the junk shop.
Suddenly, his companion yelled, and Cantal saw him chasing three people who had taken his e-bike. Cantal followed, but they couldn’t catch the thieves in Brgy. Mambaling’s narrow streets.
Cantal then filed a police complaint, hoping to get his e-bike back. /clorenciana
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.