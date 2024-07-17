Acting Mayor Garcia on Palaro 2024 success: I’m so happy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he is is extremely satisfied with the outcome of the city’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Acting Mayor Garcia said that his heart is full that the city’s hosting of the national sports event was a “huge and resounding success.”

“I’m very happy as well that ang atong Palarong Pambansa hosted by Cebu City is a huge and a resounding success,” he said during an ambush interview with local media after the meet’s closing ceremony on Tuesday, July 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte graced the event despite her absence during the opening ceremony on July 9 which was also attended by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

After the program, the acting Cebu City mayor and Cebu province governor Gwendolyn Garcia joined the delegates in a joyful celebration of dance and mirth with various performers on stage.

Acting Mayor Garcia told reporters that he is happy with the outcome and that he is grateful to their partner agencies who worked hard for the week-long event.

“And it’s not only Cebu City that contributed to the success. Apil ang tanan – province of Cebu, the PNP, the other LGUs…I have to thank so many people, the Department of Education, the enforcement agencies. Everybody chipped in together for the success of our Palaro hosting for 2024,” he stated.

“And my heart is full. I’m so happy. And I’m so grateful to all of those who worked for our success,” added Garcia.

Governor Garcia, for her part, stressed that the hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024 has brought a great sense of pride to the Cebuanos.

