PMI reveals stacked ‘Kumong Bol-anon 17’ fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complete set of protagonists in the “Kumong Bol-anon 17” fight card of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions has been officially revealed.

The fight card will be headlined by the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor who will be defending his title against Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke of China at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Bohol’s Vitor, 27, will make his first title defense, following his sensational seventh round knockout against Korean toughie Tae Sun Kim last March in Tagbilaran City, to win the WBO regional title.

READ: Vitor to defend WBO title against Chinese foe

He now has a record of 22 wins with 15 knockouts and three defeats.

Meanwhile, Laayibieke, 23, of Urumqi, China has a 9-2 (win-loss) record with six knockouts. Vitor will be his second Filipino foe after beating MJ Uduna last November in Tieling, China by unanimous decision.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon XIV pits Vitor and Korean foe in main event

Co-main event

In the co-main event, Vitor’s stablemate and one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s best prospects, Gerwin Asilo (8-0, 3KOs) of Ubay town will face an acid test in his first title fight for the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight title. He will take on the more experienced Surat Eaim Ong (19-5-1, 14KOs) of Thailand.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon XIV: Vitor wins WBO Oriental title despite knockdown drama

Adding attraction to this slam bang affair is the all-female bout between PMI’s Althiea Shine Pores against Maria Theresa Pinili of Iligan City for the Philippine Female Jr. Flyweight title.

Also, Reymart Tagacanao of Carcar City will face Renoel Pael of Matalom, Leyte. Christian Balunan of Consolacion, Cebu will square off with Dexter Alimento of Batangas City. Another Cebuano, Kier Torregosa of Cebu City, will lock horns with Angelous Pilipinas of Consolacion, Cebu.

Lastly, Shane Gentallan of Bohol will fight against Ariston Aton of Cagayan de Oro City.

For ticket prices, check out the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Facebook page.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP