CCPO holds thanksgiving event for Palarong Pambansa cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 400 policemen, who were deployed during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 were commended in a Thanksgiving ceremony on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The Palarong Pambansa cops were officially pulled out from their deployment and returned to their units..

To honor the dedication of these police officers, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog commended the cops for their dedication and sacrifices in ensuring that this year’s Palarong Pambansa was peaceful and successful.

During the thanksgiving event in the CCPO headquarters, the police officers were treated to a boodle fight.

In an interview with local media, Dalogdog said a boodle fight is part of their tradition.

“Pag naa tay mga augmentation of personnel gikan sa mga lain-lain nga city police office ug provincial police office, bag-o sila manguli sa ilahang mga respective units, naa tay budol fight isip usa pagpasalamat sa ilaha,” he stated.

Dalogdog also relayed the message of Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin to the Palarong Pambansa cops.

“‘The credit goes to the men and women of CCPO under your able, active, and allied leadership. Congratulations and keep up the good work,’ mao na ang response ni RD,” said Dalogdog.

Furthermore, Dalogdog extended Aberin’s gratitude towards the police officers, especially the augmented police units from Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), and all of their partner agencies.

Dalogdog said that around 180 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) have already been pulled out before Thursday.

Most of the deployed Palarong Pambansa cops returned to their units right after the games’ Closing Ceremony on Tuesday, July 17.

Only 400 officers remained until Thursday and were able to attend the Thanksgiving event.

According to Dalogdog, there are still more than 3,000 Palaro delegates left in their billeting quarters.

For the remaining delegates, the personnel of the local police stations are tasked to give them security.

Dalogdog also assured that police will remain on full alert until all the delegates from other regions have returned home.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the success of the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024 was the fruit of the very comprehensive, well-coordinated, and flexible security coverage.

“Tungod sa atong commitment, tungod sa atong serbisyo, tungod sa atong steadfast collaboration with other agencies apil ang mga private sectors, nga nahimong instrumental in making this sports event a success,” Dalogdog stated.

