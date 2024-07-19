Enabling and empowering youth athletes: DITO powers and supports Palarong Pambansa 2024

Dedicated to championing Filipino talents and empowering youth athletes, DITO Telecommunity proudly supported this year’s Palarong Pambansa as the main co-presenter in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) by providing technological support and seamless, high-speed connectivity for an enhanced experience for all athletes, delegates, and spectators in this highly anticipated sporting event in the country.

DITO’s next-generation technology played an essential role in powering 20 billeting quarters, 34 sporting venues, and all command centers. Such support benefited around 30,000 athletes and delegates, allowing them to access digital resources and stay connected with their families while being apart from each other, fostering a sense of unity and support regardless of distance.

Another standout feature of DITO’s support was the deployment of a cell site on wheels to provide stronger and more reliable network service. This technological boost ensured that all attendees, including athletes, delegates, and organizers could enjoy seamless connectivity and hassle-free communication all throughout the event duration.

“To further elevate the experience of our athletes this year, DITO powered the various headquarters and gaming venues with high-speed 5G connectivity, bringing greater capacity, wider coverage, and internet connection speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G. With this, participants could easily connect to DITO’s WiFi hubs to enjoy and experience the reliability of our technology” said Ret. Maj. Gen. Rodolfo “Genboy” Santiago, DITO Chief Technology Officer.

During the opening ceremony on July 9 which commenced with a vibrant parade introducing each region of the Philippines, highlighting the unique cultures of each region and emphasizing the diverse “Galing” of Filipinos across the country, DITO also ensured a seamless live stream on social media, giving Filipinos and spectators nationwide access to high-definition streaming experience of the largest sporting event in the country.

The opening event was further amplified by a spectacular performance by rising P-pop boy group and Galing DITO ambassadors Alamat. Their performance of the song “Ang Galing DITO” not only thrilled the audience but also inspired them with its powerful message of celebrating local talents and diversity.

Evelyn Jimenez, DITO Chief Revenue Officer for Consumer Business highlighted, “Our campaign Galing DITO which perfectly aligns with Palarong Pambansa celebrates undiscovered talents, champions diversity, and empowers more Filipinos to showcase their galing in a diverse mix of passions, giving local artists a powerful platform to showcase their talents.”

Jimenez also noted, “Palarong Pambansa 2024 is anticipated to be a true celebration of the galing ng Pilipino. This event is not just about competition; it is about coming together as a nation to honor and elevate the collective achievements and diverse talents of the Filipino people.”

Making DITO’s products more accessible to Cebuanos and delegates, DITO also set up activation booths in the Cebu City Sports Center, billeting quarters, and sporting venues where they had the chance to explore and learn more about DITO’s value for money mobile and home products such as mobile prepaid’s Level-Up Socials, mobile postpaid’s most affordable FLEXPlan 388 SIM-Only, and DITO Home’s Unli 5G and Prepaid Home WiFi. The booths also provided exciting freebies to new subscribers.

The Palarong Pambansa ended with a closing ceremony on July 16, recognizing the winners in various sports and acknowledging the participation and dedication of all young athletes in showcasing their true galing in their respective fields.

Through DITO’s innovative offerings and steadfast support to Palarong Pambansa, the young telco has empowered young athletes to reach new heights, reflecting the company’s dedication to nurturing Filipino talents nationwide.

