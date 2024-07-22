Angara: No changes in ‘Matatag’ curriculum

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara said on Monday that he has no plans to change the “Matatag” curriculum to achieve stability in the schools’ lesson plans.

“Gusto talaga natin na may curriculum stability tayo, that’s why sabi nila bagong secretary, bagong curriculum. Ako wala akong balak magbago ng curriculum,” Angara said in an ambush interview.

(We want to have curriculum stability, that’s why they said that new secretary, new curriculum. I don’t have plans to change the curriculum.)

The Matatag curriculum, which was crafted during the stint of Vice President and former DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, aims to “produce competent, job-ready, active, responsible and patriotic citizens.”

Originally from seven subjects, the curriculum focuses on five core subjects for students from Kindergarten to Grade 10, namely: language, reading and literacy, mathematics, makabansa, and good manners and right conduct.

The first phase of the curriculum is set to pilot for the school year 2024-2025 for Kinder 1, Grade 1, Grade 4, and Grade 7. Angara mentioned that the second phase will push through for Grades 2, 5, and 8 in the school year 2025-2026.

