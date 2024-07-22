Batches 2010, 2018 force rubber matches in SHAABAA semifinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 and Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 kept their semifinal hopes alive in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 by forcing rubber matches over the weekend.

In Division B, Batch 2010 defeated ’04 For the Win-Batch 2004, 70-49 during their game at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Jasper Diaz led with a double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds. Gabe Branzuela added 25 points, seven steals, and seven rebounds, while Joseph Zozobrado chipped in 17 points and six rebounds.

Christopher Consunji and Ervin Lopena led Batch 2004 with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

In Division C of the SHAABAA, Batch 2018 overcame Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014, 69-60. Benedict Andre Chua posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Lyder Kent Canieso added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eroll Pastor contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

For Batch 2014, Lucky Ecarma and Popoy Navarro scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

FINALS BOUND

In Division A, Core Pacific Group and GMall of Cebu advanced to the SHAABAA finals with their dominant wins.

Core Pacific Group routed Yangtze Ice, 118-38, with Afshin Ghassemi scoring 23 points and Jeremy Ryan Huang contributing a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Yangtze Ice’s Nanding Lim and Jose Francis Canizares each recorded double-doubles in the loss.

GMall of Cebu defeated 2KCares.org, 83-39. Tonyson Luther Lee led with 14 points and eight rebounds. Albert Chua scored 12 points for 2KCares.org.

In other semifinals action in the SHAABAA, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 and Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 also qualified to the finals.

Batch 2011 beat Radius One-Batch 2007, 79-57, with Bernard Chioson’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Brennon Gothong led Batch 2007 with 16 points.

Batch 2013 won against FADI-Batch 2021, 71-51, thanks to Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw’s 20 points and four rebounds.

Fletcher Galvez and Emman Malazarte added double-doubles in the victory. Virgil Maynard Uy scored 16 points for Batch 2021.

