SHAABAA Magis to face Don Bosco in Inter-Alumni finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two competing squads of the Sacred Heart School Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) had contrasting fates in their much-awaited Inter-Alumni Invitational tournament games last Sunday, July 7, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

The SHAABAA Magis won against the University of San Carlos (USC) NABC, 83-78, while the SHAABAA Eagles lost to the Don Bosco College selection lopsidedly, 50-76.

SHAABAA Magis relied on the hardcourt brilliance of Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011’s Bernard Chioson who finished with a game-high 18 points. He paired it with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

UP Cebu’s Brandon Sainz fired 15 points for the Magis with three boards, four assists, and four steals.

Their teammates Rey Marcus Fuentes and Bradley Bacaltos each chipped in 11 points in their victory.

USC-NABC’s Dolan Adlawan spoiled his double-double outing of 17 points and 10 rebounds, so as King Osabel’s 15 points, and Jeremy Deiparine’s 10 markers.

The Magis led as many as 13 points, 30-17, in the first half, but the USC-NABC fought back that resulted to the seven lead changes before they clinched the win.

DBC beats SHAABAA Eagles

On the other hand, Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor and “Cebuano Hot Shot” Dondon Hontiveros unloaded 14 points to lead DBC in beating the SHAABAA Eagles. Hontiveros added eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Kristian Henry Alejandrino also scored 14 points for DBC along with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. John Velasco added 11 markers for a more balanced scoring.

Rendell Senining of the Eagles finished with 14 points in their losing cause.

The Magis and the DBC selection will battle in the winner-take-all championship game, while the Eagles and the USC-NABC will vie for the third place honors on July 14, at the same venue.

