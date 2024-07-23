Daily Gospel, July 23

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 23, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the sixteenth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 12, 46-50.

While Jesus was speaking to the crowds, his mother and his brothers appeared outside, wishing to speak with him.

Someone told him, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside, asking to speak with you.”

But he said in reply to the one who told him, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?”

And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers.

For whoever does the will of my heavenly Father is my brother, and sister, and mother.”