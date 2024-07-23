Raymond vows support on POGO ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has thrown his support on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s orders to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogos).

Reacting to Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, Garcia said the city government would be willing to coordinate with local enforcers in cracking down illegal Pogo operations.

“If there are any efforts to do it in Cebu City, we will be a hundred percent supportive of the enforcement agencies who will implement said order,” he said.

It can be recalled that the police in Central Visayas, where Cebu City belonged, earlier said that they have not monitored any unlicensed Pogo hubs in the region.

Garcia, however, disclosed that there are legal and licensed Pogos operating in the city that are accredited by the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“But in so far as banning illegal Pogos are concerned, nganong di gyud ta mu-support. Di na makaayo sa atong syudad,” he said.

(But in so far as banning illegal Pogos are concerned, why woud we not support it. That will not be good for our city.)

On the other hand, Garcia said he was satisfied with the President’s third Sona, adding that it was detailed and comprehensive.

He also thanked Marcos for commending Cebu in its efforts for hosting the return of the Palarong Pambansa after three years of Covid-induced hiatus.

“I never expected that from the President most especially pa gyud sa iyahang SONA, and I am very happy and once again very proud nga no less than the President has acknowledged the Cebuanos, particularly the LGU, the Department of Education, and all those who were involved in making the Palaro a succcessful event,” Garcia added.

Ban of Pogos

Marcos ordered to ban all Pogos at the end of his Sona last Monday, heeding to calls from various stakeholders, including his own economic advisers.

“Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming, such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder. The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop,” the President said.

His announcement elicited a standing ovation and chanting of his initials “BBM” among lawmakers, government officials and other guests at the Batasang Pambansa’s session hall.

“The disorder that it caused our society as well as the desecration of our country must stop. Effectively today, all Pogos are banned,” Marcos firmly declared toward the end of his speech that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

The President instructed the state regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to “wind down and cease the operations of Pogos by the end of the year.”

He then directed the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), in coordination with his economic managers, to “use the time between now and then to find new jobs for our countrymen who will be displaced.”

The Dole earlier said that some 25,000 workers could find themselves jobless should Congress enact a legislation banning Pogos.

He urged all government officials and employees, law enforcers and the Filipino people to “always be vigilant, principled and think of the nation” in order to “solve all the problems that we have been suffering under.” | with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer

