Cebu officials support ban on POGOs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local officials in Cebu have expressed their support on the directive of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to ban Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations (Pogo) in the country.

Among those who welcomed the President’s pronouncements were Cebu representatives in Congress and Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Fifth District Rep. Duke Frasco and Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon lauded Marcos for putting a stop on Pogos, which recently came under intense scrutiny following reports of human trafficking, torture and threats of national security.

“This underscores the Administration’s ironclad commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth that safeguards the social fabric of Philippine society from the adverse impacts of gambling,” Frasco said.

READ MORE:

Raymond vows support on POGO ban

PRO-7: No Pogo hubs monitored in Central Visayas

Marcos congratulates Cebu for Palaro hosting, orders ban on Pogos

Ouano-Dizon also shared the sentiment in a separate statement issued to members of the media.

“It is about time we stand firmly for what is right,” she said.

42, 000 displaced Filipino workers

For his part, Garcia promised that the Cebu City Government will provide support to the administration’s new directives for Pogos.

“If there are any efforts to do it in Cebu City, we will be a hundred percent supportive of the enforcement agencies who will implement said order,” the acting mayor said.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has committed to act on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive banning Pogos in the country, which will displace an estimated 42,000 Filipino workers.

Echoing what Marcos said in his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco said instructions have already been issued to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to help affected workers find new jobs before 2025.

Powerfully delivered

On the other hand, officials here lauded the President’s Sona last Monday, July 22, describing it as “satisfactory, comprehensive, detailed and powerfully delivered.”

One of them was Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who commended Marcos for highlighting public-private partnerships for big-ticket projects.

The city government of Lapu-Lapu has been pushing for the actualization of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway.

“Naghisgot sab siya sa kalambuan sa airports, seaports ug railway system, nahatagan pod niya og emphasis kung unsa kadako ang tabang sa PPP projects kon Public-Private Partnership project sama sa atong LLEX,” Chan said. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP