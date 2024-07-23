Tipolo fire: 1 injured, 3 homes burned

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One was injured while at least P100, 000 worth of properties went up in smoke in a fire incident that broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Tipolo in Mandaue City on Tuesday, July 23.

One of the residents who was identified as Jaylord Chua, 36, suffered a first-degree burn on his back.

The fire broke out at 3:10 a.m. and burned three homes that were made of light materials, according to a report by the Mandaue City Fire Station.

It was raised to second alarm at 3:15 a.m. before it was finally put out at 3:30 a.m.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire that displaced three families.

Neighbors said that the fire-affected homes were occupied by Korean nationals who were engaged in the food business.

