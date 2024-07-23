Tipolo fire: 1 injured, 3 homes burned
CEBU CITY, Philippines – One was injured while at least P100, 000 worth of properties went up in smoke in a fire incident that broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Tipolo in Mandaue City on Tuesday, July 23.
One of the residents who was identified as Jaylord Chua, 36, suffered a first-degree burn on his back.
The fire broke out at 3:10 a.m. and burned three homes that were made of light materials, according to a report by the Mandaue City Fire Station.
It was raised to second alarm at 3:15 a.m. before it was finally put out at 3:30 a.m.
As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire that displaced three families.
Neighbors said that the fire-affected homes were occupied by Korean nationals who were engaged in the food business.
ALSO READ:
Mandaue fire: 400 individuals displaced, P280K goes up in smoke
Guizo, Mandaue fire leaves at least 100 families homeless
Mandaue City fire station hopes to become fire district
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.