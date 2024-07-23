Guizo fire victims receive financial aid from Mandaue City government

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Victims of the fire in Barangay Guizo received financial assistance from the city government on Monday, July 23, 2024.

Homeowners received P10,000, while renters and sharers received P5,000.

Approximately 100 families were displaced by the fire that affected Sitio San Jose, Brgy. Guizo last Thursday, July 18.

In addition to the financial aid, the fire victims were given five kilos of rice and “Tabang Mandaue” kits containing various goods and items.

Maricel Estudio told CDN Digital that she plans to use the money to buy construction materials to rebuild their house.

During the distribution, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede mentioned that it is still uncertain whether fire victims will be allowed to rebuild their houses at the fire site. Earlier, Mayor Jonas Cortes stated that the city will first conduct clearing operations to remove debris and dredge the silted creek located near the area.

Modular Distance Learning

The fire victims are currently housed at Guizo Elementary School, occupying nine classrooms. They will remain there until August 2, in accordance with the Department of Education’s guidelines, which provide for a 15-day evacuation period, according to Maria Nessa Tio-Espina, the school’s principal.

Since classes will start on July 29, Tio-Espina announced that they will implement modular distance learning for one week.

“Ang mga bata is modular ang kinder to grade 5, naa mi grade 6 nga i-face-to-face kay ang classroom didto nga area wala may nigamit. Mag-full face-to-face mi [all grade levels] ig August 5,” said Tio-Espina.

The school will also conduct a clean-up drive on August 3 and 4 and has already requested assistance from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and the Department of General Services.

RELATED STORIES

Guizo, Mandaue fire leaves at least 100 families homeless

Tipolo fire: 1 injured, 3 homes burned

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP