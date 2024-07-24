Writer-host nasakitan sa pagdaot ni Jude Bacalso: How hurtful it feels

Nagkadaghan na ang nipabuhagay sa ilang mga gibati kabahin sa isyu ni Jude Bacalso human siya gitawag og “Sir” sa usa ka waiter sa usa ka restaurant sa Cebu.

Ang mga kadaghanan niini kay nabasa na nato ug silang tanan kay dunay iya-iya nga mga punto. Kini tanan gikan sa mga ilado nga mga social media influencers, showbiz personality ug sa mga netizen.

Samtang nibrowse mi gabii dunay naagian sa feed namo ang taas nga post sa Facebook sa usa ka host, writer, journalist ug miyembro sa LGBTQIA+ community na si Gitri San Diego ug pagkanindot sa iyang pagpasabot kabahin sa isyu ni Jude ug sa waiter.

Matud pa ni Gitri nga, “I once ate at a 24-hour restaurant with a friend and another friend who’s a rather tall transwoman. The server took one look at her and called her ‘Sir’.

“I saw that she was so visibly upset that she couldn’t even order. So as her friend, I stood up for her and told the server ‘Ang ganda-ganda ng bihis niya tapos tatawagin mo lang Sir?’ The waiter quickly apologized and my friend said ‘Thank you,’” matud pa niya.

Nakasinati pod daw si Gitri sa ingon ani nga pagtratar ug nasakitan siya kay nakarelate kuno siya sa gibati ni Jude sa kato nga higayon.

“Naranasan ko na rin ma-misgender and if I could only tell you how hurtful it feels, I would. Mararamdaman mo lang kung ikaw mismo ang nakaranas,” matud pa niya.

Insakto pod apan base man god sa nabasa namo nga komento gikan sa ilang miyembro sa LGBTQIA+ community kay nisulti nga OA kuno ang reaksyon ni Jude. Kini kay pwede ra man kuno to palabyon lang Ilabi na nga nag-sorry baya ang waiter ug labaw pa sa tanan kay gicondemn nila ang duha ka oras nga pagpabarog sa waiter sa iyang atubangan.

Nihatag og duha ka ehemplo si Gitri kung unsaon pagaddress ang isang LGBTQIA+ community member.

“Two things:

“1. Not everyone is informed about proper pronoun usage. But if you work in the service industry, this is something you must learn. You are there to cater to all kinds of customers.

“Here’s a tip: the way people present themselves is generally how they want to be addressed. So, if someone is presenting as a woman, call them ‘Maam’ or ‘Miss’. And if you’re not sure, you can always ask.

“We all now live in a time where pronouns matter. It equates to a person’s validity. So, if someone comes to your establishment, it’s just right that you value them. It’s politeness.

“The gas station I regularly go to employs two transmen and their faces literally light up when I call them ‘Sir’ or ‘Kuya’. Parte na ito ng buhay natin kaya sana, mas maging aware tayo sa pakikitungo sa iba’t ibang pagkatao.

“2. It’s very difficult to react with kindness when you’ve just felt insulted.

“Siguro naman, lahat tayo nakaranas na mainsulto. Lahat naman nagkakamali. Having said that, feeling insulted doesn’t give you permission to be cruel. If you have been, then you must apologize for your mistake.

“These days, it’s so easy to be a target of people who don’t even know you, to be defined by a single viral moment, so, we must be more compassionate because like you, everyone is human.

“Hindi mo alam kung kailan ka susunod na magkakamali kaya iwasan ang maging mapanghusga. And it’s never okay to make fun of someone’s appearance lalo na kung panget ka rin naman,” matud pa sa ilado nga journalist.

