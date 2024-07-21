UC Baby Webmasters fly to Manila for BPBL National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Region 7 champions of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) 18-under, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, will embark on a daunting journey for basketball glory as they compete in the BPBL National Finals that kicks off on Monday July 22.

The UC Baby Webmasters, also a semifinalist in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23, will compete against the rest of the BPBL regional champions in the week-long national finals that will be held at the Victoria Tower Sports Center in Quezon City.

UC of head coach Joever Samonte will play for Central Visayas alongside the reigning BPBL 18-under girls national champions, the Abellana National School (ANS), which finished with a silver medal in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

For Samonte, the UC Baby Webmasters have been training rigorously as the stakes are high for them after last year’s Region 7 representatives, the Sambag 2-FBA, finished as the first-runners up in the inaugural finals.

“This past week rigid among training and preparation sa BPBL national finals. Amo gi sige og review amoang defense and offense. And lastly, ang conditioning sa mga players para maka lahutay sila sa duwa,” Samonte told CDN Digital.

Obstacles

Samonte added that despite being fully prepared, they also encountered several obstacles along the way, including the unavailability of a practice venue. It was after their homecourt, the Cebu Coliseum, served as the boxing event venue for the Palarong Pambansa.

Still, Samonte and his players vowed that they will give their all in their every game to win the coveted title.

“Amo gyud ihatag 100% every game. The ultimate goal is to be a champion if possible with the help of God. We will do our very best in each game,” Samonte said.

Part of their preparation was exposing the players to various local tournaments and tune-up games to further improve not just their skills, but also their teamwork and cohesion.

The UC Baby Webmasters’ official line-up is composed of Michael Sagun, Jayver Palco, Dezetto Villanueva, Lourdonnie Cuyos, Joshua Sabando, Lord Ryan Tinajora, Johncel Borjal, Carlo Salgarino, Stephen Pagalan, Jehi Syx Romanos, John Herben Linares, and Lordwyn Jake Yong.

Also calling shots on the sideline are Bobby Enoferio, Roderick Acenas, and Erik Lorenzo Tan as part of Samonte’s coaching staff.

