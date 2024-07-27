Apolinar, Nakagawa make weight for Japan 8-rounder bout Sunday

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol— Pete “Prime Time” Apolinar from the Prime Fight Boxing Stable in Talisay City, Cebu and Japanese Matcha Nakagawa are all set foe their fight in Japan on Sunday.

The Apolinar-Nakagawa clash will be an eight-round non-title fight, serving as an undercard event for the Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka world title bout in Otsu, Japan, on Sunday, July 28.

During Saturday’s official weigh-in, Apolinar tipped the scales at 125.3 pounds, just under Nakagawa, who weighed in at 125.7 pounds.

This will be Apolinar’s first return to the ring after a seven-month hiatus, with his last fight ending in a majority draw against Chinese fighter Lingjie Xia for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental featherweight title on December 29, 2023, in Cebu.

Apolinar, a 29-year-old from San Pablo City, Laguna slugger, boasts a record of 17 wins (10 by knockout), four losses, and one draw. His return to Japan will be a chance to rebound from his previous bout there, where he lost via unanimous decision to Hayato Tsutsumi in 2022.

Accompanied by Prime Fight Boxing Gym’s head trainer Fernando Ocon, Apolinar aims to turn the tide and improve his performance on Japanese soil.

The Apolinar-Nakagawa clash is crucial to both fighters as the winner is expected to be flooded with offers for bigger fights especially in the lucrative Japanese market.

Nakagawa, in contrast, will be facing his second Filipino opponent.

He previously secured a unanimous decision victory against Marzon Cabilla in 2018. The 15-2-2 (win-loss-draw) fighter, who has scored six knockouts, is coming off a win over Hiroki Hanabusa in Tokyo last March and will be looking to build on his recent success.

