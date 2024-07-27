Marcos to INC members: Be instruments of change for a new PH

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) to be instruments of change to achieve a new Philippines that benefits everyone.

In his message for the INC’s 110th founding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, Marcos encouraged INC members to continue inspiring others through their service and activities.

He also underscored the sect’s dedication as members of a community united by shared faith.

“Ang ika-110 Anibersaryo ng Iglesia ni Cristo ay isang makasaysayang pagdiriwang na nagpapatunay sa inyong pag-ibig sa Diyos, katatagan, at dedikasyon bilang mga kasapi ng INC. Nawa’y magpatuloy kayong maging inspirasyon hindi lamang sa inyong pamayanan, kung hindi para sa buong bansa. Ang inyong walang-sawang paglilingkod at mga gawain ay naglalarawan ng pagkakaisa, pag-unlad, at mas malalim na pang-unawa bilang isang sambayanan,” Marcos said.

(The 110th Anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo is a historic celebration that demonstrates your love for God, resilience, and dedication as members of the INC. May you continue to be an inspiration not only to your community but to the entire nation. Your tireless service and activities reflect unity, progress, and a deeper understanding as a congregation.)

Marcos also urged the INC community to strengthen their faith in God and love for fellow countrymen.

“Sama-sama nating ipagdasal at pagsikapan ang ating kinabukasang puno ng pag-asa, kasaganaan, at kapayapaan para sa mga Pilipino at sa buong sangkatauhan,” he said.

(Let us all pray for and work towards a future filled with hope, prosperity, and peace for the Filipinos and for all humanity.)

“Sa bawat hakbang ng kabutihan at malasakit, maging instrumento nawa tayo ng pagbabago sa ating lipunan, at ating isakatuparan ang Bagong Pilipinas na makabubuti para sa lahat,” Marcos added.

(In every step of kindness and care, may we be instruments of change in our society, and may we realize a New Philippines that benefits everyone.)

