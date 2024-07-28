Joy Belmonte appointed acting president of LCP amid Rama’s suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte has been appointed as the acting national president of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) following the preventive suspension of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

This decision was made during the special National Executive Board (NEB) meeting held on July 19 in Mandaluyong City.

Rama, who has served as the national president of LCP since 2022, addressed the NEB’s decision in a Zoom meeting on July 27, where he expressed confidence in Belmonte’s capability to lead the group during his suspension.

“I have no qualms in having my ever-reliable and dedicated executive vice-president leading the league,” Rama said.

He praised Belmonte as a “dedicated and inspirational” leader whose leadership he trusts to uphold the league’s mission.

On July 19, on the same day the NEB held a meeting, Rama criticized it, suggesting it might violate the LCP’s constitution and by-laws and warned of potential legal issues.

However, in a recent press conference, Rama’s tone changed as he acknowledged the NEB meeting’s agenda.

In his public statement, Rama reflected on his family’s legacy of public service, starting with his grandfather, Senator Vicente Rama, the father of the Cebu City Charter.

He emphasized his commitment to public service and the importance of prioritizing the cities’ interests.

“In 2022, I was elected and given the mandate as National President of the League of Cities of the Philippines by 149 cities across the country,” Rama stated.

“Two years into the presidency, I remain committed to the mission of the LCP as an independent body that centers on the welfare and development of cities and the nation at large,” he added.

Despite his suspension, Rama made it clear that he would continue to defend the league’s interests and uphold its integrity.

“I will neither shy away from protecting the interest of the league nor turn a blind eye to the irregularities, bad precedent, and baseless actions taken on the basis of my current preventive suspension,” he said.

Rama further stated in his statement the importance of unity and a formal turnover ceremony to ensure a smooth transition during this interim period.

“In the spirit of comity and camaraderie, I wish and expect a formal and official turnover ceremony in the interim,” he said. /clorenciana

