Rainy week ahead for Metro Cebu, Pagasa says

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 28,2024 - 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions for the next five days or until Thursday.

An official from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan confirmed this to CDN Digital on Sunday.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, added this means Cebuanos will have to brace for more chances of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms in Cebu.

Eclarino reported that as of 6 a.m., they are monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located 440 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar in Eastern Visayas.

He explained that the LPA is only affecting Eastern Visayas, while Central Visayas is experiencing localized thunderstorms.

“So, padayon lang tang mag monitor kining mga localized thunderstorms because maghatag kining mga occasional heavy rains,” Eclarino said.

For the next five days, the average temperature will be 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. No gale warnings have been issued for Central Visayas, and sea conditions are slight to moderate.

“Kining LPA, nakaapekto na diri sa Eastern Visayas and kaning iyang circulation pag mapasaka pa kini is mahatak pa gihapon ang Habagat or southwest monsoon,” he said.

Eclarino advised Cebuanos to regularly check Pagasa’s rainfall advisories, especially the color-coded heavy rainfall warnings.

“And delikado ang atong mga flash floods and landslide-prone areas if makasinati ta’g mga kusog nga mga pag-ulan ilabi na pila ka days nga nakasinati ta’g mga pag-ulan, saturated na ang yuta,” he said. /clorenciana

