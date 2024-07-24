Vitor braces for tough test against Chinese foe at “Kumong Bol-anon 17”

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion, John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor, is preparing for a formidable challenge against China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke.

The highly anticipated title defense will headline the “Kumong Bol-anon 17” event on July 27 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Vitor, a standout prospect from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, acknowledged the technical prowess of his opponent in an interview with “Sports Ta, Bai.” He noted Laayibieke’s skill set, particularly his ability to adapt to different fighting styles.

“From what I’ve seen, Laayibieke is quite technical, but he also adjusts based on his opponent,” Vitor remarked. “That’s something I’m keeping a close eye on.”

Reflecting on his past fights, Vitor recalled a near-disastrous moment from his bout against Korean Tae Sun Kim in March. Despite being knocked down in the second round, Vitor rallied to secure a knockout victory in the seventh round, clinching the WBO title.

“I was close to losing that fight. Now, I’m focusing on strengthening my defense and becoming more strategic to avoid similar situations,” Vitor said.

While Vitor remains cautious, he’s determined to deliver a knockout performance for his hometown fans. “I’m aiming for a knockout,” he declared. “I’ll give it my all. I know Laayibieke is recognized as a tough and durable opponent, so I have to be at my best.”

Vitor has a record of 22 wins with 15 knockouts and three defeats, while Laayibieke sports a 9-2 (win-loss) record with six knockouts. The official weigh-in for Vitor and Laayibieke is scheduled for Friday.

The “Kumong Bol-anon 17” fight card also features PMI’s Gerwin Asilo (8-0, 3 KOs) facing Thailand’s Surat Eaim Ong (19-5-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight title. Additionally, PMI’s Althiea Shine Pores will compete against Maria Theresa Pinili of Iligan City for the Philippine Female Junior Flyweight title.

The undercard includes Reymart Tagacanao from Carcar City battling Renoel Pael from Matalom, Leyte, and fellow Cebuano Christian Balunan taking on Dexter Alimento from Batangas City.

Kier Torregosa will square off against Angelous Pilipinas of Consolacion, Cebu, while Shane Gentallan of Bohol faces Ariston Aton from Cagayan de Oro City.

