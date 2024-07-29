Daily Gospel, July 29

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 29, 2024, which is the St. Martha-Memorial.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 11, 19-27.

Many of the Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother [Lazarus, who had died].

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went to meet him; but Mary sat at home.

Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.

But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give you.”

Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise.”

Martha said to him, “I know he will rise, in the resurrection on the last day.”

Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live,

and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

She said to him, “Yes, Lord. I have come to believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, the one who is coming into the world.”

Source: Dailygospel.org