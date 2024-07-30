Gatchalian: Alice Guo one of the masterminds of Bamban Pogos

MANILA, Philippines — Documentary and testimonial evidence point to suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo as one of the masterminds of the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) firms in her town, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Tuesday.

Guo denied her ties with Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. and Zun Yuan Technology Inc. when she testified before the Senate committee on women in May.

But for Gatchalian, the ongoing investigation into the issue has unmasked the people behind the Pogo firm.

“As to the Bamban issue, mukhang klaro na kung sino yung mga tao na nasa likod,” he said in an interview over Radyo 630.

(As for the Bamban issue, it seems clear who the people behind it are.)

“Unang-una dito si Alice Guo, or Guo Hua Ping, ang talagang masasabi nating isa sa mga mastermind,” the senator added, citing the testimony of Guo’s accountant, Nancy Gamo.

(First and foremost, Alice Guo, or Guo Hua Ping, can definitely be considered one of the masterminds.)

Incorporation papers

During Monday’s hearing of the women’s panel, Gamo admitted that she assisted Guo in securing incorporation papers for her and her family’s companies.

“Mayor Alice Guo was a client of mine. Client on a per transaction basis — per project. I happened to register the corporations owned by her family way back in 2012. And then there are also other corporations, including the two Pogo companies,” Gamo said.

Hongsheng was raided in February 2023 but reportedly continued its operation as Zun Yuan Technology until it was raided on March 13, 2024.

During the March raid, authorities found documents linking Guo to the firm, as earlier revealed by Gatchalian.

The documents, according to the senator, include a billing statement from Tarlac II Electric Cooperative Inc. showing that Zun Yuan’s electric meter was registered under Guo’s name and a vehicle, which was also registered under her name.

But where is Guo to answer all the issues raised against her?

“We’ve got various information about her whereabouts, about her location. I can’t divulge right now because everyone is looking for her,” Gatchalian said in another interview on ANC.

In the meantime, he said the Senate is preparing a complaint against Guo for ignoring the summons and arrest order by the chamber.

