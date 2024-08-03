Garcia urges increased police presence amid crime surge in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia called for heightened police visibility in response to the recent surge in shootings and crimes here.

He reiterated his ongoing directive, which is to combat criminality, where he expressed optimism about the police’s approach: Prevention is better than cure.

​​Despite existing police efforts, he acknowledged that isolated incidents of violence may still occur.

“There is police visibility, but it seems like naay isolated cases nga ingani, kay mahitabo man gyud ning mga ingani, ang importante mapangitaan og kasulbaran,” Garcia said.

The urgency of the situation came following the incidents that happened on August 2, when two separate shooting incidents occurred in different barangays of Cebu City.

In the morning, a shooting took place in Sitio Daclan, Barangay Tejero, and later that day, a senior citizen was fatally shot in Barangay Mambaling by two unidentified gunmen.

Garcia stated that there should be no reason for the police force to fail in their fight against criminality, given the city’s support and provision of necessary equipment.

“We are supporting our police so there’s no reason we cannot fight criminality,” he said.

On July 12, the Cebu City government provided resources to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in a bid to bolster law enforcement capabilities.

They received eight new patrol cars, 56 assault rifles, and four sniper rifles.

Previously, CCPO reported a significant decrease in crime rates.

From January 1 to May 13, 2024, the number of recorded crime incidents dropped by 83.08 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The total number of crimes decreased from 3,333 incidents in 2023 to 2,769 in 2024.

The data showed 154 thefts, 64 physical injury incidents, 40 robberies, 24 murders, 17 rapes, 10 car-napping incidents, and 4 homicides from January to May 13, 2024.

Crimes against persons decreased from 123 incidents last year to 109 this year, while crimes against property fell from 225 to 204.

Additionally, there was a 37.5 percent decrease in vehicular or traffic incidents, with 660 recorded this year compared to 1,056 incidents in the same period last year. /clorenciana

